Kaizer Chiefs' Ngcobo still adapting to Amakhosi midfield role

Njabulo Ngcobo has conceded he is still learning how to play in midfield for Kaizer Chiefs after being signed from Swallows FC at the start of the season.

The 27-year-old was crowned the 2020/21 Defender of the Season after his impressive displays across the Soweto divide, but at Amakhosi, he has been preferred in a more advanced role.

Ngcobo has further commented on the return of fans to stadiums after the green light from the country's FA.

"I think I’m just a player who’s working hard especially learning a new position, I think I’m doing okay for now even though there’s still room for improvement," Ngcobo told the club’s media department as quoted by iDiski Times.

"For me, for my form, there’s still room for improvement. I still need to work hard.

"I think for me it’s a good feeling to welcome the supporters back. As Kaizer Chiefs, we needed them the most. It will help us a lot, it will improve our games. It’s just a nice feeling to have supporters back to the stadium."

On Saturday, the former PSL champions will play Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. In the previous meeting, Chiefs claimed a 4-0 win.

The versatile defensive player has, however, insisted it will not be an easy outing since their weekend hosts are also desperate for maximum points.

"As a team, we did well to prepare for this coming game, we going to [Port Elizabeth] and we need maximum points whatever we are doing now we lead us to getting three points," Ngcobo continued.

"We are mentally and physically ready that they are going to give us hard time because they also need three points, especially if you check where they are sitting, so it won’t be an easy game but when I look how we did things from the last game till now.

"About the log standings, for now, I think we doing okay hopefully we will finish position two, I think it will be something good for the team."

Chiefs are third on the table with 35 points from 20 games.