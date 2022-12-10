Kaizer Chiefs' Ngcobo 'can take Bafana Bafana to another level' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Zwane

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Themba Zwane believes Kaizer Chiefs' Nkosingiphile Ngcobo will be a star for the South Africa national team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Asked which players he thinks could be key for Bafana Bafana in future, Zwane names midfielder Ngcobo and also includes his Sundowns teammates Sphelele Mkhulise and Neo Maema. This is despite Ngcobo struggling for regular football at Chiefs and has never been considered for the national team by Hugo Broos. While Mkhulise is already a Bafana player, Maema has never been selected to represent South Africa despite having established himself into a key Sundowns player.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “Definitely we do have [those] players,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times. “Players like Mkhulise, players like Neo Maema and even this young boy from Kaizer Chiefs. The one that is wearing number 12 [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo]. Top player. I believe that we have those kind of players who can take the national team to another level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Ngcobo was promoted to the Chiefs senior team as a teenager during the 2018/19 season, he was being touted as the next big thing in South African football. It was also his days with the South Africa Under-20 team that earned rave reviews for his potential. Now in his fifth season playing Premier Soccer League football, he is yet to live up to that billing.

He is currently enduring a difficult term in which he has started two of his nine league appearances with little contribution. The only time the 23-year-old enjoyed more game time was the 2020/21 season when he featured in 25 league games, starting 23 of those and scoring four goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR NGCOBO? When league action resumes after the Fifa break, Ngcobo would be hoping to turn himself into a regular at Chiefs again. He would also be keen to deliver good performances and attract the attention of Broos ahead of the resumption of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.