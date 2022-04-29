Kaizer Chiefs' Ngcobo apologises for unpleasant behaviour in loss to Golden Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane has revealed defender Njabulo Ngcobo has apologised for his untoward behaviour after being substituted in the club's 2-1 Premier Soccer League loss away to Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

Amakhosi had come into the match desperate for maximum points after back-to-back losses against SuperSport United and Stellenbosch and were seemingly on the right track when Khama Billiat struck early.

What happened?

However, a costly mistake by the 2020/21 Defender of the Year led to Siboniso Conco equalising for the hosts before Michael Gumede grabbed a late winner.

Ngcobo was taken off moments after his error, and seemingly refused to shake hands with the technical bench, something that caused an altercation between him and Chiefs goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter.

Some other players had to intervene to avoid the situation getting uglier, but the matter was handled internally and Zwane has explained how it went.

"I think with Njabulo it was the heat of the moment. I don’t think he did that intentionally. He was just upset with himself because he made a mistake that ended up being a goal that brought Golden Arrows back into the game," Zwane told the media.

"As his coach right now, it would be unfair to crucify him and not to help him instead because I was a player myself. I’ve made mistakes as a player and I was given an opportunity to learn from those mistakes.

"Njabulo is in a similar situation right now and he needs us, he needs his teammates and he has apologised [on Thursday morning] because he is obviously back to his senses right now.

"And you could even see after the game he was remorseful and realised the damage was bigger than what he at first thought."

Amakhosi are chasing a top-two finish on the PSL table in order to play in the Caf Champions League next season.



They are currently in fifth position, six points behind Royal AM in second place, albeit with one game in hand.



On Saturday, they will host third-placed Cape Town City hoping to bounce back to winning ways.