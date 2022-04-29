Kaizer Chiefs’ Ngcobo after outburst: ‘I am not proud of what I did’

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo has issued a public apology following his angry reaction after he was substituted during Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League game against Golden Arrows.

After a mistake that allowed Arrows to equalize on the hour mark, Ngcobo looked angry when he was withdrawn, did not shake his coach’s extended hand, and his reaction put him under further criticism thereafter.

"I would like to sincerely apologise to coach Arthur Zwane, coach Dillon Sheppard, coach Lee Baxter, and my teammates," the 27-year-old defender said as was quoted by the club’s website.

"Kaizer Chiefs management and all Amakhosi supporters for not shaking the coach’s hand and for the outburst that followed after being taken off.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and such should not be repeated.

"I am not proud of what I did. It was a heat of the moment thing because I made some costly mistakes during the match, and it’s not nice knowing that you’ve let the team down as a player, but that does not justify any of my actions. I promise to do better in the future."

Zwane defended his star defender, saying he understood Ngcobo’s reaction and it is a common thing in the football world.

"I understand that Mr. Ngcobo’s emotions got the better of him and it happens in our game," said the interim coach.

"We will try and work with all the players to make them understand where they are, because everyone is watching and this brand demands that we all act professionally on and off the field."

Elsewhere, Zwane promised he was not going to castigate the Bafana Bafana defender.

"As his coach right now, it would be unfair to crucify him and not to help him instead, because I was a player myself. I’ve made mistakes as a player, and I was given an opportunity to learn from those mistakes," said the tactician.

"Njabulo is in a similar situation right now and he needs us, he needs his teammates, and he has apologised [on Thursday morning] because he is obviously back to his senses right now.

"And you could even see after the game he was remorseful and realised the damage was bigger than what he at first thought."

After suffering three straight defeats, Amakhosi will face Cape Town City in their next assignment.