Kaizer Chiefs' Ngcobo accepts competition at Amakhosi has relegated him to bench

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has had to, at least for now, be satisfied with a place on the bench since his colleagues are doing well and deserve beind named in the starting XI.

The 22-year-old was influential for Amakhosi last season as they went all the way to the Caf Champions League final. He went on to make 40 appearances for Chiefs, but this season, he has managed just five starts.

Ngcobo has now shed some light on his struggles for the former PSL champions in the ongoing campaign.

"Yeah, as I said, I never stopped learning, even though I don’t play that much, but I learn from the bench, I learn at training," Ngcobo told iDiski Times

"I think it’s just a matter of the guys that are playing, they’re doing very well. So it’s not easy to get into the team. So I think we have a very positive competition.

"I’m learning as I’m sitting on the bench, but whenever I get a chance, I make sure. And I am looking forward to getting more game time and making sure that I help the team."

With their chances of winning the Premier Soccer League this season all but over, the team is chasing a top-two finish to play in the Champions League next season.

They are currently placed third on the table with 39 points from 22 matches, four points behind Royal AM, who are second after playing two games more.

Leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have collected 57 points from 25 matches.

"This season we haven’t played CAF Champions League, I think we know the feeling how great it is to be there," Ngcobo added.

"So with our few games left we [are going to] make sure that we push and fight for that second spot and yeah, just positive energy and making sure that we collect maximal points."

Chiefs will host SuperSport United in their next PSL outing on Saturday.