Kaizer Chiefs' new signings impress Modise and compares Amakhosi with Mamelodi Sundowns

The Bafana Bafana legend also explained why he feels that Amakhosi are where Masandawana were before they became a dominant team in SA football

Former Orlando Pirates star Teko Modise believes Kaizer Chiefs have done well in the transfer market with the Soweto giants having overhauled their squad.

The Glamour Boys have signed George Matlou, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Dillon Solomons (all Swallows), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United), Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika (both Stellenbosch) and Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu).

Chiefs have also released over 10 players since the end of the 2021-22 season and Modise explained that some fans will be against the squad overhauling under coach Arthur Zwane.

“I think the biggest conversation around the transfer market is Kaizer Chiefs. I think they have done good business,” Modise told Sowetan.

“Even though the overhaul is going to upset some people with so many legends leaving the team, at some point it had to happen.

“Look at all the youngsters coming in and also with coach Arthur Zwane having coached [some of] those youngsters, and Dillon Sheppard [Chiefs' assistant coach] who has also worked with youngsters [as a youth coach at Bidvest Wits]."

Solomons, Matlou, Du Preez, and Mahlatsi are all under the age of 24 and Modise feels they will learn quickly under Zwane, who is in his first coaching job in the PSL.

“The youngsters are really in good hands. But to see the success of that, I think that needs to be on the pitch. That’s the biggest challenge," he continued,

“The youngsters are quick to learn, they are coachable too and I think the struggle is always going to be the same as to who would challenge [Mamelodi] Sundowns.”

Modise, who won several major titles with Sundowns during his playing days, believes Amakhosi are where Masandawana were before they became a trophy-winning machine.

Article continues below

“We’ve seen the results of overhauls at other clubs, where they brought success," he added.

"Mamelodi Sundowns did an overhaul and they had success and were stable after that. Let’s see how Kaizer Chiefs are going to do.”