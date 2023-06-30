Kaizer Chiefs new signing Ranga Chivaviro misses out as Ramoreboli names final Bafana Bafana squad

Morena Ramoreboli announced his final Bafana Bafana Cosafa Cup squad and he gave Kazier Chiefs new signing Ranga Chivaviro a cold shoulder.

Ramoreboli names Bafana's Cosafa squad

Chivaviro left out of the final squad

He recently joined Kaizer Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana's Cosafa Cup head coach Morena Ramoreboli has unveiled the final 23-man squad for the 2023 edition of the competition. Durban will be the host of the Southern Africa tournament next month.

In a surprise exclusion, Ramoreboli left out Kaizer Chiefs new signing Ranga Chivaviro, who headlined the preliminary squad that had close to 50 players. Chivaviro's former club, Marumo Gallants bid farewell to the striker on Friday afternoon and indicated that the 30-year-old is headed to Kaizer Chiefs. However, Amakhosi are yet to make an announcement.

WHAT WAS SAID: I think it’s proper to thank all the clubs who allowed their players to be part of this program, especially during this period where clubs are preparing for the new season, we thank them a lot.

"We also thank all of these players who are here in camp. Some of them were still in off-season, but they sacrificed to be here. We really appreciate it," Ramoreboli was quoted as saying by Safa.net.

"It was not easy, honestly speaking, to come up with the final team because, you know, during this period, players withdraw, sometimes after the call-up letters have been sent you realize that the players are injured, maybe from last season. But like I said, we really want to thank all the clubs that co-operated and gave us the players," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramoreboli acknowledged the challenges encountered in finalizing the squad for the Cosafa Cup, which is set to take place from 5 to 16 July.

"Our preparations have gone very well and I’m also happy with the quality we are having here. There are some very committed individuals, very hungry, willing to fight for the nation. So we are just hoping that we will be consistent and focused throughout the tournament. I really want to thank all the South Africans for their prayers and their support," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The team has been training in the capital city since the start of the week and is scheduled to depart for Durban this Sunday.