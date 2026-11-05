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Elias Mokwana Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Kaizer Chiefs new signing Elias Mokwana savours 'dream come true' opportunity - 'I have always wanted to prove myself in this team'

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Amakhosi have strengthened their attacking options with the arrival of the experienced winger on a free transfer. The 27-year-old joins Naturena eager to make his mark after a short spell in North African football, describing the opportunity to represent the Soweto giants as a dream come true.

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'A dream come true'

Kaizer Chiefs have officially confirmed the signing of Elias Mokwana, bringing a long-standing transfer saga to a successful conclusion for the Soweto giants. The highly-rated winger joins the Amakhosi as a free agent following his departure from Tunisian powerhouse Esperance, where he reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract in September.

The former Sekhukhune United star has never hidden his affection for the Glamour Boys, and he revealed that this move has been several years in the making.

“For me, it is a dream come true. I have always wanted to prove myself in this team and to play a part in bringing some trophies to the club,” Mokwana said on the club's official website. His statement underlines the heavy expectations that come with playing for one of Africa's most decorated institutions, as he looks to help end the club's recent trophy drought.

Overcoming past obstacles to join Amakhosi

Mokwana’s journey to the village was not without its complications, with the player revealing that he was on the verge of joining the club well before his stint in North Africa.

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Reflecting on the previous failed negotiations, he admitted that the timing simply was not right during his initial exit from Sekhukhune. He expressed a sense of relief that the move has finally crossed the finish line after he became available on the market.

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“I grew up supporting Amakhosi, I first heard that they were interested in me when I was at Sekhukhune. Instead of going to Esperance, I was supposed to come here. Unfortunately some obstacles prevented it from happening at the time,” he added. These comments suggest that despite the detour to Tunisia, his ultimate goal was always to represent the club he supported as a young boy growing up in South Africa.

'I am very happy to be here'

Upon sealing the deal, Mokwana’s first instinct was to share the milestone with his closest family members, highlighting the emotional weight of the transfer.

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The player described the moment he realised the deal was finalised as a period of pure joy, noting the warm reception he has already received from the staff and his new teammates.

”I was sitting with my sisters, and the first thing I did was phone my mother to share the good news with her. I can’t explain the feeling exactly. I’m excited. It’s a very nice feeling. This is a good place with good people, and I am very happy to be here,” said Mokwana. With the winger now officially integrated into the setup, the focus shifts to how quickly he can adapt to his new surroundings and contribute to the club's ambitions for the remainder of the season.

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

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