Kaizer Chiefs new signing Alexander: 'I am hoping to learn'

The former Bidvest Wits player arrives at Amakhosi boasting over 12 years of Premier Soccer League football

Kaizer Chiefs new signing Cole Alexander says he is at Naturena “to learn” despite being one of the most experienced players at the club.

Alexander was announced as a new Chiefs player earlier this week and arrives at the club having played top-flight league football in South Africa for 12 seasons plus a stint in India.

The 32-year-old midfielder is reunited with coach Stuart Baxter at Chiefs after the two worked together at SuperSport United and Indian Super League side Odisha FC.

“His [Baxter’s] results speak for themselves from the time he was last here at Chiefs. I am here for that – to play according to instructions,” Alexander told the Chiefs website.

“I am also hoping to bring some leadership into the team and doggedness and aggression, and I am also hoping to learn.

“The learner always wins. There are quality talented players around me, so I am here to learn. I just spoke to one of my family members and told them that there is everything here and you can’t have excuses being at a team like Chiefs. They look after you well. There’s everything that you need to succeed and do well.”

While insisting that the Chiefs stint is a learning curve, Alexander will join the likes of Itumeleng Khune, Daniel Akeyi, Daniel Cardoso, Erick Mathoho, Bernard Parker and Leonardo Castro as players above the age of 30 with PSL football experience.

“I try not to read too much into the media, but I still see there’s a lot out there. I can promise every Chiefs player and supporter is that I am a player who gives my best and nothing less. That’s all you can do,” said Alexander.

“I think what helps this team the most is the leadership of coach Stuart Baxter. As every player who has worked with him before will know, this guy is a leader and a tactician. If we as a team collectively follow his instruction and philosophy and we are united, we can do that.”

The midfielder has previously played for Cape Town Spurs, Chippa United, Polokwane City, SuperSport and Bidvest Wits.

“Chiefs was a team I supported growing up. I was always a fan of my local club, Hellenic. Kaizer Chiefs was my other club, so to be at Kaizer Chiefs at this stage of my career I can’t say enough how happy I am to be at a prestigious club like Chiefs,” Alexander said.