Kaizer Chiefs' new forward Jasond Gonzalez could face SA work permit delay amid Soweto giants striker crisis

Kaizer Chiefs are expecting the arrival of Jasond Gonzalez, who begins his journey on Monday.

Chiefs new striker expected to arrive in Mzansi

He will try to solve Chiefs scoring problem

The club will unveil the striker in due course

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs' poor start to the 2023/24 season is evidence that coach Molefi Ntseki needs more arsenal in the cabin, more so now that he is likely to be without potent striker Ranga Chivaviro. The former Baroka and Marumo Gallants goal-getter limped off this past Saturday when the Glamour Boys suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of TS Galaxy.

At the same time, the club's top goalscorer, Ashley du Preez - who found the back of the net in the MTN8 and league - is also out after catching flu, which leaves Ntseki very slender up front.

However, this publication has learnt that Amakhosi will not wait too long for the arrival of the newly recruited Jasond González. There is a possibility, however, of having a delay with his work permit given how he had to wait to get a travel Visa to South Africa.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The player got his South Africa travel Visa last week Friday. He is now scheduled to travel to South Africa today (21 August) at 8 pm. He will apply for his SA work permit upon his arrival," a source told GOAL.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In his farewell match for Bolivian Primera Division side Real Santa Cruz, the 24-year-old striker did not the best of goodbyes as his former team was thumped 5-0 by Oriente Petrolero.

Nonetheless, his arrival is highly anticipated as Ntseki is under fire following an unimpressive start to the new campaign. Chiefs drew with Chippa United on the opening day before losing to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Galaxy.

WHAT'S NEXT: González is expected to arrive in South Africa on Tuesday and will soon be unveiled by the club and presented with a squad number. Meanwhile, Chiefs' next assignment is a tie against an equally frustrated AmaZulu, who have not scored or won a single match this season. You can follow the live match commentary here.