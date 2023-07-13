Kaizer Chiefs new boy Potsane tipped to 'do well' after surprise signing

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela has backed Tebogo Potsane to succeed at the Soweto giants.

Chiefs announced Potsane as their new player last week

He signed from Royal AM

His former Royal AM teammate Mahlasela tips him big

WHAT HAPPENED? Potsane was a shock signing for Amakhosi from Royal Am last weekend to become their seventh addition of the current winter player transfer window.

After other Chiefs signings arrived at Naturena on the backdrop of speculation linking them with the club, Potsane was a surprise signing.

A midfielder whose exploits never became a major point of discussion from his days at Free State Stars, Bloemfontein Celtic and Royal AM, Potsane's acquisition divided the opinion of Chiefs fans.

But his former Royal AM teammate Mahlasela has a close appreciation of the linkman and tips him to shine for Amakhosi.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I think for the kind of a player Potsane is, he will do well at Chiefs,” Mahlasela said as per Sowetan Live.

“I wish him the best of luck. The advice I can give him is that he needs to stay strong. He needs to be focused. He needs to put more of his mind into his game.

“We do speak a lot. He is my friend. The good thing is that he needs to hear from a friend, from an ex-colleague because we were playing together. Besides football, we talk about general stuff.

“You know football is like that; players come and go, yes losing Potsane is something big, but I strongly believe that we have players who will fill that gap.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potsane who is comfortable as an attacking midfielder or right winger arrives at Chiefs to find some stiff competition. It is to be seen how he will be accommodated in the Amakhosi midfield.

His signing coincides with the addition of other midfielders Pule Mmodi, Edson Castillo and Mduduzi Mdantsane.

With coach Molefi Ntseki yet to finalise his squad for next season, other players like Kgaogelo Sekgota, Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo pose a huge challenge to Potsane's game-time prospects.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Chiefs' upcoming friendly matches against Tanzanian giants Young Africans and Township Rollers will give a hint of how Potsane will fit in Ntseki's set-up.