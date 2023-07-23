Kaizer Chiefs new boy Mmodi tells Seobe 'I am waiting' after agent threatens legal action in transfer saga

Solomon Seobe, the ex-agent of Pule Mmodi, is adamant he will get his intermediary service fees out of the player’s pocket instead of Kaizer Chiefs.

Mmodi joined Chiefs this winter transfer window

But there is controversy surrounding his move

His former agent has promised legal action

WHAT HAPPENED? Mmodi was announced as an Amakhosi player early July after moving from Golden Arrows. This follows a long period of speculation that he was on his way to Naturena.

Before the Bafana star was confirmed as a Chiefs player, Seobe was already complaining that Mmodi was discussing with Chiefs and signed a contract behind his back.

The agent claims he was still representing the winger at that time and threatens legal action to have Mmodi pay for his intermediary services which is usually the obligation of a club.

WHAT WAS SAID: “He went to Chiefs with another agent, but Pule claims this person was only there to accompany him because he represented himself,” Seobe said as per SABC Sport.

“I do not believe that to be true. I think it is important to teach these players a valuable lesson to honour any agreements entered into.

“I spoke to the president of the union [Footballers’ Union of South Africa] Salter Motloung. They have offered to get the official contract so that we deal with facts and not hearsay. I am open to a settlement, but failing which I am still going to take legal action from Pule Mmodi. My fee will come out of his pocket.”

AND WHAT MORE? Mmodi responded to the threat of legal action by saying he is ready for the agent’s next step.

“I signed after our contract ended. But I am waiting [for Seobe’s legal action],” Mmodi said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Transfer controversy seems to follow Chiefs in recent years. Not so long ago, Amakhosi were banned by Fifa from participating in the player transfer market following the irregular signing of Madagascar international Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana.

They would be hoping the Mmodi saga will not go far and it will also not distract the player as he tries to focus on adequately preparing for the upcoming season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MMODI? The next few weeks will be crucial in seeing how this saga further unfolds.