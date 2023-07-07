Kaizer Chiefs new boy Ditlhokwe lauded ahead of new season - 'You will see the boy is a leader'

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe will not be affected by pressure to deliver at Kaizer Chiefs owing to his quality, according to Botswana coach Mogomotsi Mpote.

Dilhokwe ditched SuperSport for Chiefs

He has been consistent in PSL

Mpote explains what Chiefs should expect

WHAT HAPPENED: The defender is among the new players signed by Chiefs in their bid to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.

Ditlhokwe is highly rated and it explains why Botswana national team coach believes his captain will deliver at the Glamour Boys.

Mpote is adamant the new Amakhosi man is a leader, and in the long run, will benefit his teammates and the club at large.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am happy he is playing at Kaizer Chiefs. I think it will improve his game because Kaizer Chiefs is always under pressure and it’s nice to have a player who is always under pressure to deliver," Mpote said as quoted by the Times Live.

"You will see it there at Kaizer Chiefs that this boy is a leader. He is one player who is able to control and lead these young boys. He always encourages them.

"This will also encourage our boys back home — because he [Ditlhokwe] is playing for Kaizer Chiefs, they will also say ‘I want to play for Sundowns, I want to play for Pirates.'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the concluded 2022/23 season, Ditlhokwe played a vital role to help Matsatsantsa a Pitori finish third in the Premier Soccer League and qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

The 24-year-old played 26 league games and scored two goals in the process. In the four seasons he has been with SuperSport, the Botswana international played a total of 82 top-flight matches, scoring three times and providing a solitary assist.

New Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki is hopeful his new man will help in stabilising the defence for them to stand a chance of winning silverware next season.

WHAT NEXT: Ditlhokwe has joined up with his new teammates for pre-season and will be looking to make a solid start to life in Naturena when the new season kicks off.