Kaizer Chiefs needed 'lady luck' - Zwane reveals 'worrying factor' after Stellenbosch FC win

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane admitted that his side was lucky following their victory over Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

Chiefs were unconvincing against Stellies

Zwane lamented his side's inability to kill off the game

Amakhosi will now face relegation-threatened Gallants

WHAT HAPPENED?: Amakhosi were made to sweat in their 2-1 win over Stellies who were reduced to 10 players in the 16th minute when Sage Stephens was dismissed in a match played at FNB Stadium.

Ashley du Preez and Keagan Dolly netted to hand Amakhosi a two-goal lead, but Ibraheem Jabaar's 46th-minute strike rattled the hosts' defence which looked shaky and relied on goalkeeper Brandon Petersen to make crucial saves.

When reflecting on the game, Zwane indicated that he was disappointed to see Amakhosi struggle to kill off the match and also pointed out that there is still one worrying factor from his side.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY?: "I was sending the message to say 'Let's kill the game, the game is over' you know, they nearly equalised and yeah, it's one of those things lapse of concentration, sometimes maybe easy game for us and then we drop the tempo but we'll keep on working hard and make sure that we take this to another level," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"The message was clear, we have the opportunity to score five goals today and we got those chances, we should have gone to half-time leading by four at least and we had the opportunity to say okay, this is an opportunity, for sure let's at least get two or three more goals and then we keep the ball and frustrate them because the will be a lot of spaces.

"And we started to give the ball away, we gave them a lot of corners unnecessarily, where it was all us on the ball and then we just concede corners and anything could have happened you know," he continued.

"Lady luck they could have equalised but because of lapse of concentration and taking things for granted at some point but what we needed was to continue where we left off in terms of grinding results and yes we'll go back to training and work on these things and make them out because anyway football is a game of mistakes," he carried on.

"But it's a worrying factor, at this stage of the season we should be at another level in terms of still committing the similar mistakes that has cost us dearly in every game and we're still repeating the same mistakes but we'll still work on such things until we improve," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is Amakhosi's fifth successive win across all competitions as they maintained their great form under Zwane.

It is also the Soweto giants' second win in a row in the league and it has boosted their ambitions of finishing as runners-up and qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League.

They are placed fourth on the PSL standings - level on points with second-placed Orlando Pirates and third-placed SuperSport United with six games left.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will play host to a relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants side at FNB Stadium on April 8.

The Soweto giants are undefeated in their last three games against Gallants - winning once and drawing twice.