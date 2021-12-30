Kaizer Chiefs need to sign a proven goalscorer in January - Sweswe

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Thomas Sweswe feels Amakhosi need to take off the pressure on Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly by signing a tried and tested forward during the January transfer window.

The transfer period opens on January 1 and it is yet to be seen which players Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter would add to his squad.

In recent seasons, the Soweto giants have struggled to have a striker who scores double figures, with Samir Nurkovic, however attaining that feat when he managed 13 Premier Soccer League goals during the 2019/20 season.

“I think Chiefs need a proven goalscorer so that he can remove all the pressure from Khama and Dolly,” Sweswe told GOAL.

“Goals win you games, those are good attacking midfielders and on any day they can make you shine. I could imagine if [Peter] Shalulile was playing with those creative midfielders he would still shine the way he is doing at Sundowns so they should identify a striker who can score goals.”

Billiat has been used as a centre-forward in the absence of Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro who recently returned from injury.

Another striker Lazarous Kambole has been struggling for game time.

Dolly is currently the team’s top scorer this season with six goals from 15 league games, followed by Billliat who has struck in five goals.

The duo has contributed 11 of the 21 goals Amakhosi have managed in 16 PSL matches this term.

Log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns have 33 goals, 13 of them coming from striker Shalulile.

Fourth-placed Chiefs also have 16 points fewer than Masandawana and Sweswe does not see Amakhosi catching up with the Tshwane giants.

“That's impossible [Chiefs catching up]. Sundowns will always dominate this league for years to come,” said Sweswe.

“Every season before it even starts they are always the favourites considering how they invest in players and everything they do is above board. They have a system when they play and you will always enjoy watching them in action. Credit to the coaches they continued from where Pitso left off.

“At Chiefs, there is no consistency at all and opponents are always motivated when they meet Chiefs. So I don't see them catching up with Sundowns.

"My wish is for them to play and fight for second position then they can play in the Caf Champions League. The Champions League is a big competition in Africa so I hope and pray they have consistency in their performances.”

Chiefs’ nearest challengers for a Champions League spot right now are second-placed Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch, SuperSport United, Royal AM, Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu.