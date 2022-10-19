Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango has urged Amakhosi to sign a player of Willard Katsande’s calibre.

Masango want more signings in January

Hopes various departments are strengthened

Points out why Chiefs face difficulty with transfers

WHAT HAPPENED? Masango says for Chiefs to be strengthened and fully reinvigorated, they need to bring on board at least four players.

Edmilson Dove, Yusuf Maart, Siyethemba Sithebe, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Zitha Kwinika, Dillon Solomons, and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana are the new signings in the ranks of the Glamour Boys this season, but the former player explains why more are needed in the next window.

WHAT HAS MASANGO SAID? "I think Chiefs can bring back the glory days and with a bit of addition to their squad they can conquer once again," he explained.

"I think they need to bolster their striking force with maybe one or two players. I also think they need a number six who is of [Willard] Katsande’s calibre and to get a centre-back and another left-back because what if something happens to Sifiso Hlanti? Who is going to play there?

"Sometimes it’s difficult for a team like Chiefs because when they want to buy a player, other clubs overprice that player. Tomorrow we will say ‘Chiefs don’t want to buy players or do that’. At the end of the day, we must think not only in football terms, but business as well.

"Does it balance the books? There are players I would have loved for Chiefs to sign.

"They should have signed Teboho Mokoena, but he was overpriced for Chiefs and that’s why he ended up at Sundowns. They should have signed Sipho Mbule and Terrence Mashego."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Masango wants a Katsande-calibre player in Chiefs' midfield, coach Arthur Zwane has experimented with Maart, Sithebe, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Njabulo Blom, and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo across that department.

Although they have not been as convincing in their league outings, the Soweto giants have a good chance of lifting a trophy this season as they are still in contention for the MTN8

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? After tackling TS Galaxy on Wednesday, Amakhosi will then prepare to face AmaZulu in the cup’s second-leg semi-final on October 23. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.