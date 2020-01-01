Kaizer Chiefs need to play friendlies before PSL resumes - Katsande

The 34-year-old feels playing a few friendlies before the resumption of the PSL season would go a long way in helping the players regain their fitness

midfield kingpin Willard Katsande admits these are scary times for everyone in the world as the coronavirus continues to spread and claim thousands of lives.

However, the 34-year-old encouraged everyone to follow instructions from the healthcare professionals in order to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"These are scary moments for us but we have no choice but to follow what the healthcare professionals want us to do," Katsande told Daily Sun.

More teams

"We must all be careful in order not to transmit the disease from one person to another - stay at home, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing."

On the football front, Katsande said it will be difficult for any of the teams to pick up from where they left off when the season resumes but he hopes Chiefs will be on top of their game after the suspension of the league.

"It's always difficult to come back to the form of your past after such a break but we will be on top of our game. As a professional, you must get back on the horse and ride toward the finish line at high speed," he said.

The Zimbabwe international further stated regaining the sharpness will be vital but recommends they be allowed to play at least two or three friendly matches before getting on with the league schedule.

Article continues below

"We have to work on our sharpness and play two or three friendlies before we can resume our league schedule; that may help. It's a matter of maintaining your fitness."

Katsande is currently injured - in fact, he last played in February against and while he has been given a special programme by the club's medical team, he believes things would have been much easier if he was closer to his teammates and team doctors.

"I am injured and the physiotherapist gave me my own programme. It's difficult when you are working from home as you're alone without your teammates and the team doctors but we will follow the programme until we are reunited again," concluded Katsande.