Kaizer Chiefs need to keep momentum going against Maritzburg United - Middendorp

The 61-year-old tactician is keen to ensure that Amakhosi end the year with a victory over the Team of Choice

coach Ernst Middendorp says they have moved on from their recent victory over Bloemfontein .

Amakhosi consolidated their lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings with a 5-3 win over Siwelele in Durban on Saturday night.

The Soweto giants have now recorded eight successive league wins and the German tactician admitted that they do discuss their current winning streak.

“We are emphasizing this in our team talk,” Middendorp told the club's official website.

Middendorp, who is on a one-year anniversary since rejoining the Glamour Boys as coach last year December, has turned his focus to their clash with which will be played on December 22.

“We want to keep the momentum. We want to keep working hard in each and every game. The team is well aware of this," he added.

“We have already started with preparations for the next match. The last match of the year is the most important agenda point for us.”

Colombian marksman Leonardo Castro scored Chiefs' 1000th goal in the PSL era against Celtic and Middendorp stressed the importance of teamwork.

“Yes, this is an important milestone to achieve. I’m glad Leonardo Castro scored this landmark goal and mainly contributing to a win," he continued.

"These are important highlights and products of teamwork.”

Meanwhile, Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic, who has been in great scoring form in recent weeks, netted Chiefs' maiden hat-trick in six seasons.

“Yes, another one to highlight. It is all in the attitude and the quality of the player. Samir Nurkovic works tirelessly for the team," he explained.

"He deserved the goals and the Man of the Match tag.”