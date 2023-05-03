Kaizer Chiefs need to keep Itumeleng Khune beyond this season - former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Mayoyo

Khune is responsible for instilling the culture at Kaizer Chiefs, insists former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane included Itumeleng Khune in the team's defeat at the hands of Soweto rivals Swallows FC on Monday. Chiefs lost 2-1 and while many consider the veteran shot-stopper as a has-been, another section of supporters cannot leave Khune's name out when talking about the best goalkeepers in the country.

However, former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Innocent Mayoyo, is of the view that "Spider-kid" may be long past his prime, but he still remains an integral part of Arthur Zwane's side, even though he has played fewer games this season.

WHAT MAYOYO SAID: "There comes a time in football as a goalkeeper where you start to form part of the coaching staff, even though it is not in an official capacity. Especially for a player like Khune who has been at Chiefs for so long. He is responsible for instilling the culture in these new players and whenever he is called upon, you can see his experience and he helps the team to attack with his distributions," he told GOAL.

AND WHAT'S MORE: "He has to understand that Chiefs are looking towards the future now. They are using young players and there is also the possibility of helping Chiefs finish in second place in the league. Chiefs are still competing in the Nedbank Cup, so you need a player like Khune in the dressing room. If I were Zwane, I would keep him beyond this because at the end of the day, the same youngsters who are coming in need someone who will guide them and be their role model."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: "Spider-Kid", as Khune has been known in his more youthful days, is the Glamour Boys' longest-serving player, having been at the club for close to two decades. His involvement this season, however, has been quite minimal, with Zwane preferring Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Peterson. The former Bafana Bafana skipper appeared 10 times in the Premier Soccer League in contrast to his 11 games played last season. It might be time for Khune to consider hanging up his gloves.

WHAT NEXT FOR KHUNE? The veteran goalkeeper has committed to finishing his career at Amakhosi, and having been a servant for the club, chances are that he might get a role in the goalkeeping department much like how Mamelodi Sundowns have incorporated Kennedy Mweene in their goalkeeper-coaching department, even though not on an official capacity.

Khune has the option to venture into business. He graduated from the 2022 PSL Player Transition Programme at the Gordon Institute of Business Science last year and this arms him for life post-football.