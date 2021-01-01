Kaizer Chiefs need to conquer Africa and the PSL - Ertugral

The ex-Amakhosi tactician's remarks come after Gavin Hunt's men having surprisingly reached the Caf Champions League quarter-finals

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral says it is "heartbreaking" to see Amakhosi struggling to dominate on the African continent as he urges them to emulate Mamelodi Sundowns.

Since claiming the 2016 Caf Champions League title, Sundowns have established themselves as a continental heavyweight.

Ertugral feels Chiefs need to be on par with Sundowns and Orlando Pirates domestically and in Africa.

“It’s heartbreaking to see Kaizer Chiefs like that. They need to conquer Africa, not only here. You can see that by Sundowns,” Ertugral told iDiski Times.

“And they need to be on par with Sundowns. And also Pirates, these are the locomotives in South African football. You need Sundowns, Pirates, Chiefs to run South African football and the other football teams will follow.

“You can’t have these clubs on crutches. Sundowns has learnt that from all those years before, and I think they now need to learn from Sundowns.”

Their continental run is in contrast to their domestic performances where they currently find themselves ninth on the Premier Soccer League standings.

An eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions has given them hope of moving up the table.

Up next for Chiefs is hosting Cape Town City in Wednesday's league match at FNB Stadium.

They have not lost in their last five league games, a run, however, dominated by four draws with the only win within that spell being over Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.

Article continues below

After being held 1-1 by Baroka FC in their last game on Thursday last week, Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt feels they have enough rest until the Cape Town City match.

"A point moving forward, another game unbeaten. The players have done well, they have done great. There are six days [of rest until their next match] we will take a breather and go from there," said Hunt.

"Another game in a couple of days, so here we go again but it's fine. We are strong and we are getting better which is the most important thing."