Kaizer Chiefs need to be 'tougher and stronger' says Hunt

The Glamour Boys created very little against Maritzburg United and not for the first time this season paid the price for going to sleep at the back

coach Gavin Hunt refused to make any excuses for his side’s 0-2 league defeat against on Saturday evening at the FNB Stadium.

After a goal-less first half, the visitors grew stronger after the break and took all three points courtesy of two goals from Judas Moseamedi in the final 25 minutes.

It was Amakhosi’s second match this week, and it came on the back of Tuesday’s trip to Angola where they had played a taxing Caf tie.

Hunt alluded to fatigue but also felt his men could have given him more on Saturday against a Maritzburg side who had gone into the game bottom-of-the-log.

“Disappointed with the result. I don’t think they had many chances, I think they had two chances and scored," Hunt told SuperSport TV after the match.

"That’s football for you, that’s what’s happening with us. I thought we had a lot of the play. Obviously a lack of energy. Only two centre midfielders [Njabulo Blom and Darrel Matsheke] available so we couldn’t make changes. It is what it is," he lamented.

"We had a big effort on Tuesday, but we couldn’t change [the starting line-up] because we didn’t have anyone else. There’s no excuse, everybody's got the same problems with Covid and things like that. You’ve got to be tougher, stronger, and I thought both goals we were a little bit weak," Hunt added.

The defeat leaves the Glamour Boys with just one league win all season and with seven points from nine matches, they are just one point above rock bottom Black .

In 16 games in all competitions they have won only four. Hunt's problems have been compounded by injuries and the club's transfer ban, which runs until the end of this season.

Next up for the Soweto giants is a league clash away at next week Wednesday.

Also still to come in January for a battle-worn Chiefs side are games against , Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Stellenbosch FC and .