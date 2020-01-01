Kaizer Chiefs need to be in better shape against Stellenbosch - Middendorp

The German tactician watched as his side's title run got dragged back on Wednesday and wants redemption in their next assignment

coach Ernst Middendorp has denied ever getting carried away after watching their closest Premier Soccer League ( ) title challengers being beaten on Monday, before Amakhosi also tasted defeat on Wednesday.

Leaders Chiefs blew up an opportunity to open a nine-point gap at the top of the standings after they were beaten 3-1 by Bloemfontein , following Sundowns' 3-2 loss to on Monday.

Chiefs went into the Bloemfontein match appearing overexcited at the prospect of extending their lead, but Middendorp dismisses the notion that complacency crept into their camp.

“It’s not about really we got carried away. We were aware of it that it is a difficult game. Now it won’t be easier on Sunday playing against Stellenbosch FC. It’s not a situation where you must think because one team won and one team lost, this is a different experience for each and every team,” Middendorp was quoted as saying by Far Post.

“Don’t be too busy with what happened, the past, we have to go as quick as possible to see freshness moving into preparation for game. It is definitely not about [getting] carried away. Definitely not about the wake-up call. It is about really basically directions, what has to be done during the next game.

“It’s not just a situation for me that just because another team [Sundowns] has not collected the points, I was carried away and thought everything is fantastic. That’s not what it is about.”

Middendorp has acknowledged that surprise results have been recorded since the PSL season resumed, including their defeat to Bloemfontein.

Wednesday’s defeat which was their fifth of the season appears to have been a wake-up call for Chiefs as Middendorp now wants his side to be in “better shape” for Sunday’s clash with Stellenbosch.

“In this campaign, project, starting on August 8 and finishing on September 5, everybody must know, we have seen results today that is not as expected,” said Middendorp.

“With some results in other games not as expected. It’s definitely something where we have to be alert about it and to prepare ourselves for four days to be in better shape on Sunday.”