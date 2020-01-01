Kaizer Chiefs need the spirit of Orlando Pirates to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to PSL title

The Glamour Boys haven't had the best of results of late but they can't give up on their goal yet just like how their rivals did it in 2011 and 2012

currently find themselves under immense pressure to hold on to their top spot and clinch the title with three games to go before the end of the season.

They have been occupying the position for over a year now after shooting to the summit of the standings in August 2019.

Breathing heavily on their neck is - the defending champions who are looking for their third successive league crown and a record 10th title in the PSL era.

Interestingly, both Sundowns and Chiefs are celebrating their 50th anniversary and have won 12 league titles each since their inception in 1970, and neither team wants to let their supporters down after so much hard work throughout the season.

Sundowns aren't feeling the same heat as Chiefs but that doesn't mean they don't want to be crowned champions.

What makes things a little bit easier for Sundowns going into the final week of the season is that they have a coach and players who have been in this situation before, and almost all members of the squad know what it takes to get it over the line at this stage while Chiefs only have a handful of players with the same pedigree.

And that brings us to what Amakhosi should do to fend off the pressure from Sundowns.

Of course, as a club, this isn't the first time Chiefs find themselves having to fight for the title with Sundowns while sitting on top of the log - they did this successfully during the 2014-15 season and they impressively clinched it with 69 points, finishing a whopping 12 points ahead of Pitso Mosimane's men at the time.

But they have lost the majority of the players who achieved that success - the only thing that could keep them going is to adopt the spirit of their nemesis , who, after many years of not lifting the PSL trophy, won it in two successive years between 2011 and 2012 with a relatively similar squad as Chiefs - inexperienced but full of potential.

That season, Pirates narrowly won the league title on the final day - beating Cape Town with superior goal difference after the two teams had accumulated 60 points from 30 games.

The goal difference was just four goals and the worse thing is that Pirates had scored fewer goals (41) than Ajax (50) but had the best defensive record alongside Bloemfontein , conceding just 23 that season.

Looking back, Pirates needed to grind out results in the last few matches - and they did just that, winning some matches by just a single goal, and that's because of the belief and spirit the team had under the tutelage of Ruud Krol.

Mind you, the season before (2009-10), Pirates could only manage a fifth-place finish and there were growing calls for Krol to be sacked even after narrowly losing the title to SuperSport United the previous year - the sea Robbers were tied on points with the Tshwane giants but beaten to it through goal difference.

And Chiefs, with their current situation, need exactly that; they need to be as fearless as Krol's charges and die for the badge because this season would be regarded as a disappointment if they have nothing to show for it after the final match.

Another example of the Pirates spirit that Chiefs need to adopt and can use as motivation is when their archrivals took the title push to the final day of the season in 2012, stealing it under the nose of Moroka Swallows who were at .

At the time, Pirates lost more games than Swallows and their goal difference was less than that of their old rivals - but what helped them was some results going their way in the latter stages of the season as they ended up finishing two points ahead of the Dube Birds.

At the end of the day, it's the hunger and the ambition the Amakhosi players have that will determine if they really can beat Sundowns to the title.