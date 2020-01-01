Kaizer Chiefs need the PSL title more than anyone else - Radebe

The Amakhosi legend is convinced Ernst Middendorp’s side has what it takes to be crowned league champions

Former captain Lucas Radebe feels the Premier Soccer League ( ) title-chasing pack will push leaders “to realise this great moment of winning the championship.”

Chiefs resume their title bid against at Orlando Stadium next Wednesday as they seek to tighten their grip at the summit of the log in their eight remaining matches.

But their push for league honours faces a stern challenge from their closest challengers who are four points behind and have played a game less.

Third-placed SuperSport United followed by and as well as Wits also pose a threat to Chiefs’ title quest.

Describing Chiefs' league campaign so far as “absolutely great,” Radebe has marked his former club as favourites and says they will be spurred by the challenge from the chasers.

“I think the [Chiefs] players are prepared and I think mentally they have to get ready to start where they left off‚” said Radebe as per Sowetan Live.

“They need this title more than anyone else and I think they’re capable of winning it. To see how they’ve played and how they’ve conducted themselves up until now‚ it’s been absolutely great.

“Not forgetting that Pirates‚ Sundowns and other teams are right there behind them‚ Chiefs will be pushed to realise this great moment of winning the championship. So it’s going to be tough but I think they’re capable of winning it.

“Never mind Covid-19‚ we’re all in the same boat. It’s a matter of coming back and focus on what we want to achieve as a club.”

Radebe has commended Chiefs for “working hard” despite a cloud of uncertainty that had been cast over the resumption of football in South African football in recent weeks.

“I never thought the season would be cancelled because there were dates that were already put aside to commence,” said Radebe.

“I think every Chiefs fan is excited about the prospect of the club winning the league title this season. Looking at how they’ve been playing‚ they’ve been working hard to make things right.”

After playing Wits on Wednesday, Chiefs will play the same side again on August 30, having played Sundowns three days earlier in matches that could define their fate.