Kaizer Chiefs need new players to win trophies - Hunt

Amakhosi have already released a few of those players who didn't get enough game time under Ernst Middendorp

coach Gavin Hunt says management didn't have to give him a mandate when he signed a three-year deal with the club two weeks ago.

The former mentor understands he was brought in to win the league or end Amakhosi's five-year trophy drought.

Hunt has an impressive CV since his days as head coach of Hellenic in the mid-90s.

It was at Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits where he really enjoyed a trophy-laden career.

The 56-year-old mentor bagged three league titles and two Nedbank Cup titles with Matsatsantsa before adding a fourth league crown with the Students on top of the Telkom Knockout Cup and MTN8 titles he lifted with them and thus, becoming one of most decorated coaches in the history of the .

"My mandate is public knowledge," Hunt told Sunday World.

"Everybody knows that I have been appointed to win the league title or to end the club’s trophy drought," he confirmed.

Hunt also confirmed he would like to refresh the current Chiefs squad by making new signings.

However, he admitted he will have to wait for the outcome of the transfer ban appeal which is likely to be communicated to the club before the closing of the transfer window in November.

The Cape Town-born manager believes it will be easier to deliver trophies at Naturena if he could get the players he wants on board.

And for Hunt, it's a matter of wait-and-see as the club awaits the ruling by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"If we win the appeal, I will definitely bring in players," said Hunt.

"Firstly, I need players to turn the club around. If I get the players that I need, it will be easier for me to focus on my mandate."

"Let’s wait and see what will happen," concluded Hunt.

On Monday, the Glamour Boys confirmed the presence of former Bidvest Wits player S'fiso Hlanti in the camp.

And if the appeal is successful, the international could become Amakhosi's first major signing ahead of the 2020-21 season which is set to get underway in October.