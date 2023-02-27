Kaizer Chiefs need Caf Champions League to grow as a team, says Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane feels his team needs the demanding environment of the Caf Champions League to toughen them up.

Zwane is eyeing Champions League qualification

Chiefs coach thinks the competition would lift his team

Amakhosi last featured in the tournament two years ago

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs won the Soweto derby at the weekend to move to within five points of second-placed SuperSport United and Zwane wants them to build on the momentum and qualify for competition which they last featured in two years ago when they reached the final.

Amakhosi missed out on continental football following a fifth-place finish in 2021-22 and it will not be easy again in 2022-23, with SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Richards Bay and Cape Town City all in with a chance of finishing second.

Zwane’s men will also need to be consistent given the derby win was just their second victory in the league this year, hardly the form that will carry them to continental football qualification.

The tactician is, however, confident and feels a return to the Champions League will get the best out of his team which is what they need to start challenging for trophies again.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We play to win every game, even though the results have been fluctuating,” Zwane said as quoted by FarPost.

“We would love to be up there because I’ve tasted the sweetness of being in the Champions League.

“That’s the only time that we can grow as a team and our players as well will grow in participating in such a demanding competitive league.

“It’s good for us, it’s good for our supporters. The history of the club says we have to compete at that level year in, year out.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs made it five straight derby wins when Olisa Ndah’s own goal saw them complete a double over Pirates to ease some pressure on Zwane who has fallen out of favour with fans due to the club’s poor results.

A return to the competition would appease the supporters somewhat after getting tired of Zwane’s pleas for more time as he builds ‘a team for the future’ when their last trophy came in 2015.

Chiefs had an inspired 2020-21 Champions League campaign when they reached the final before losing 3-0 to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, then managed by former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs have a tough match away to fourth-placed Richards Bay on Saturday.