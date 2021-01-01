Kaizer Chiefs need a Soweto derby win more than Orlando Pirates

Bucs have beaten Amakhosi twice in the MTN8 semi-finals this season and once in the league and have out-scored their rivals by seven goals to one

A fourth consecutive derby defeat to old foes Orlando Pirates would be a bitter pill for Kaizer Chiefs fans to swallow in what has been a tough season already for them.

Defeat for Amakhosi would also ramp up the pressure on head coach Gavin Hunt, who has endured a nightmare first season in charge of South Africa's biggest club, his cause hindered by the Fifa transfer ban. In a way that has given Hunt a free hit and a ready-made excuse, whether he wants it or not.

But the manner in which Chiefs have crumbled this season must be alarming to the club's upper management. This was the same side that nearly won the league last season.

Next season

And so while Chiefs have in recent years not been too hasty in firing coaches (Giovanni Solinas was one exception), and they would most likely prefer to keep the four-time title-winning coach on for next season, the situation could at some point reach a tipping point if Hunt loses the dressing room and the faith of his players.

Another poor display and a derby defeat could bring that tipping point forward and could potentially set the Glamour Boys up for an even more miserable final couple of months of the 2020/ 21 campaign.

On the other hand, a derby win could go a long way towards restoring morale. Certainly, Hunt needs victory more than his counterpart Josef Zinnbauer, who has his team on a 10-match unbeaten streak at the moment.

Why Pirates don't need a win desperately

That is not to say the Pirates players won't be fired up and ready to give their all for the Soweto derby honours.

For one thing though, and this could be more of a subconscious factor, the Bucs contingent may not feel they have too much to prove to their supporters, having shown three times already this season that they are better than Amakhosi.

It's unlikely Pirates will be complacent in the face of such a big encounter, but they won't necessarily be charged up with thoughts of revenge the way the Chiefs camp should be.

And then there is the league table to look at. Pirates are four points behind defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, but have played three matches more than Masandawana.

And with the kind of form Downs are in, even the most ardent of Bucs supporters would surely have to admit that the odds of the Tshwane side imploding are not good.

Pirates' best bet for another trophy this season to add to the MTN8 title they won in December, is more likely to be in the Nedbank Cup or even the Caf Confederation Cup.