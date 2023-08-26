'Kaizer Chiefs need a Schmeichel' - Top agent advises Amakhosi to drop Petersen

Top agent Mike Makaab has suggested Kaizer Chiefs should consider replacing Brandon Petersen with Peter Schmeichel-like qualities.

Petersen has been making blunders

Calls have been made to replace him

Makaab opines on the issue

TELL ME MORE: In the last couple of weeks, Petersen has been in the limelight owing to his blunders that cost Chiefs Premier Soccer League points.

Even the fans suggested veteran custodian Itumeleng Khune should be given a chance to help Amakhosi win matches.

Makaab is the latest one to comment on the issue; he argues the Glamour Boys are a top team and deserve a good goalkeeper to help them get vital points.

Article continues below

He argues a keeper like the Manchester United legend will inspire any team to greater heights.

WHAT HE SAID: "Sadly again a goalkeeping error; [against Galaxy] he got off his feet too early. Unfortunately for Brandon, because against Mamelodi Sundowns, he had a terrific game but made two basic errors," Makaab told Gagasi FM.

Next matches PSL STL KZC Info PSL AMZ TSG Info

"I have always said that if you are a top football club, a top goalkeeper can be worth 15 points in a season.

"I remember Peter Schmeichel at Manchester United. When the team was under massive pressure, he stood between them and defeat or them throwing away a lead and that is what you expect from a goalkeeper in a top team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite calls for changes, Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is adamant Petersen is a good keeper and the mistakes made do not warrant an immediate change. In the four league matches played this season, Petersen has kept two clean sheets - in a 0-0 draw with Chippa United and during Amakhosi's 3-0 win over AmaZulu.

The 28-year-old joined the Soweto giants from Bidvest Wits in the 2021/22 season. In his debut campaign, he played 10 PSL games and played a further 16 league games in the following year.

Khune signed a one-year extension and should Petersen continue making mistakes, the 36-year-old might replace him.

WHAT NEXT: With the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations set to happen in a few months, Petersen has to improve or risk being included in coach Hugo Broos' squad.