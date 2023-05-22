Kaizer Chiefs' Nange to join SuperSport United? - Hunt reveals 'Caf Confederation Cup qualification to fuel shopping spree'

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt will need the club's top brass to make funds available for him as he needs more personnel for African football.

Hunt needs more money from SuperSport bosses

Matsatsantsa are back in African football

Hunt could lose more players this month

WHAT HAPPENED: Immediately after Gavin Hunt was reappointed as the head coach of SuperSport United, the 58-year-old veteran has always been vocal about how the club's management have been reluctant to open the purse.

SuperSport did not spend a single cent this season as far as transfers are concerned, but Hunt has managed to guide SuperSport to a third-place finish behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns and runners-up Orlando Pirates.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori's model has been to sell their best players, normally to Downs, and keep going by getting players on board through loans and free transfers.

But now that the club will compete in the Caf Confederation Cup next season, Hunt suggests that chief executive officer, Stanley Matthews, will have to find a way to make funds available as he needs more personnel for the African journey.

WHAT WAS SAID: "A club of our size that was in the final a few years ago, it’s huge, it’s brilliant, it’s fantastic, I love it. I mean we need to make our team better and stronger but you’ve got to be very careful," Hunt was quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

He added: "You’ve got to have a squad. You’ve got to have three or four players more otherwise you are going to get stung like what happened to Marumo Gallants. Unbelievable what they have achieved but they got relegated. What’s more important? I think they made enough money to buy a new franchise maybe."

Gallants had a fairytale run in the Confed' Cup where they reached the semi-final. However, their domestic form suffered as Raymond Mdaka's side was relegated from the top-flight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport have a couple of players who are on loan from Downs and Pirates, and with the demand to have a bigger squad, it remains to be seen whether the likes of Zakhele Lepasa and Ricardo Goss will go back to their parent clubs or stay with Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

Meanwhile, Hunt will go to the reserve side and promote a couple of players after the junior Spartans won the reserve league and are set to embark on a European tour in the coming weeks.

SuperSport have been constantly linked with Kaizer Chiefs star Phathutshedzo Nange who worked with Hunt at Bidvest Wits.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Hunt now looks forward to beefing up his squad and prepare his team for the Confederation Cup next season.