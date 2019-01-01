Kaizer Chiefs must scout players with winning mentality – Mendu

The retired midfielder has urged the supporters to rally behind the coaching staff as the club look to bring back the glory days

Former midfielder Jabulani Mendu has called for more support for Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp, noting that the club is in a rebuilding phase.

Although he believes a club as big as Chiefs should not be rebuilding its squad, he called on management to scout for quality players who can bring back the glory days at Naturena.

On the other hand, the dreadlocked legend has stated that many of Amakhosi players do not have a winning mentality running through their veins, as Chiefs look to bag a trophy in the current Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

“Based on my observation, Chiefs is still in a rebuilding phase and still looking to find the right combinations. In my opinion, a big club like Chiefs doesn’t have time to rebuild but they must buy players that are used to winning trophies that’s all,” Mendu told the media as quoted by Isolezwe.

“That is why the management should sign players that are experienced and know how to win trophies. They must sign experienced players that are aware of what is expected from them."

Although the Vosloorus-born legend is of the view that Amakhosi have not signed players with a winning pedigree, he has backed the German manager whose side has only suffered a single defeat in five PSL matches.

“Not every player is a natural winner, they must get players that are capable of winning trophies, players with a winning mentality in their veins,” he continued.

“My question is, how many players that have won trophies before joining Chiefs? Yet the supporters expect these players to win trophies.

“Having said that, I think we need to give them an opportunity to rebuild, let’s support coach Middendorp because he is doing a good job."

Meanwhile, Amakhosi's scouting department has been praised for signing the likes of Samir Nurkovic, Kearyn Baccus as well as Lazarous Kambole ahead of the 2019/20 season.

After a four-match unbeaten run in the current campaign, the Glamour Boys suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of last weekend.

While some of the legends and players such as skipper Bernard Parker called the defeat as a wake-up call, Middendorp will hope to lead his side to a win when they visit next week.