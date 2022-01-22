Kaizer Chiefs must pay for 'Rolls-Royce' Letsoalo, not Mazda 323 - Royal AM

Royal AM chief executive officer Sinky Mnisi says striker Victor Letsoalo “is a Rolls-Royce” and Kaizer Chiefs should not table an offer worth of a “Mazda 323” if they are keen on the player.

Mnisi confirmed the player’s agent told them of Chiefs’ interest this week.

A number of players have been linked with Amakhosi but the Soweto giants are yet to make any new signing during the current player transfer window.

Mnisi has told Chiefs “no money, no deal” for the 28-year-old forward who has been enjoying what is arguably his best season in the Premier Soccer League.

“People should not listen to what other people are saying, Victor Letsoalo is our player,” Mnisi said on Munghana Lonene FM as per iDiski Times.

“We have never been approached, it was only this week, where the agent said Kaizer Chiefs were interested, that was it. And we are not going to budge, if they want Letsoalo, they must bring the money that we want. No money, no deal, that’s all.

“We are not going to budge on that, Victor is a Rolls-Royce, if you want a Rolls-Royce you must pay the money the Rolls-Royce is worth, full stop.

“Don’t come and say you want a Rolls-Royce, but you want to pay money Mazda 323 is worth, it doesn’t work like that. If you feel that boy is a Rolls-Royce, pay the money and take the player, that’s all.”

Letsoalo has scored nine goals in 16 PSL games for Royal AM this season, the highest he has ever managed in the top-flight league in his career.

The former Baroka FC player has also contributed two assists in the league matches he has featured in so far this season.

However, if he joins Chiefs, he would be faced with stiff competition for playing opportunities.

He has been linked with a move to Chiefs at a time when all of the Amakhosi forwards have regained fitness.

Letsoalo would have to contend for game time with Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic and Lazarous Kambole.