Kaizer Chiefs must not look at Mamelodi Sundowns – Seale

The retired Amakhosi defender has credited his former team despite their loss to Matsantsantsa

In the wake of their 2-1 loss to SuperSport United on Saturday evening, legend Rudolph Seale has warned Amakhosi to forget about the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race.

Seale also admitted Matsantsantsa has always been a hoodoo team to the Glamour Boys dating from his playing days, but he has credited both teams for dishing out good football.

Moreover, the Soweto-born legend wants coach Ernst Middendorp’s men to focus on their games and not look at who is behind them as far as the title race is concerned.

“I think the league is a marathon, but the best approach is to take it one game at a time,” Seale told Goal.

“It’s too early to celebrate the gap, even for Sundowns. For Chiefs, it’s not about pressing panic buttons as yet.

“It’s usual for the players to panic even before playing the game but the technical team should come in and ensure the players just go there and enjoy the game.

“They must never think about teams that are chasing because that will exert pressure on them. The aim is to just remain focused and concentrate on their games.

“They must try to bounce back and never think about Sundowns or and SuperSport that is coming behind them.”

Speaking about the fact that Chiefs lost their second match of the season and the Brazilians are closing the gap, the former Bafana Bafana defender has praised the two teams for playing entertaining football.

“It has always been the case with SuperSport, they always give Chiefs a run for their money and it started during our playing days,” he added.

“I also need to credit the boys for playing good football and they could have won the game. I think the referee was spot on to give the penalty.

“It’s never easy to beat SuperSport and they know facing Chiefs gives them an opportunity to win and they are hoodoo team – we need to admit that.

“I think both teams played good football and that is what the fans wanted at the end of the day.”

In addition, the Soweto giants will look to bounce back to winning ways and win their second match in 2020 when they host on Wednesday night.