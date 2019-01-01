Kaizer Chiefs must improve on organization – Seale

The retired Amakhosi defender wants to see experienced players guiding the team in the second PSL round

As they look to remain in the driving seat as far as the Premier Soccer League ( ) race is concerned, legend Rudolph Seale believes consistent displays will help coach Ernst Middendorp’s men.

Although they finished 2019 sitting at the summit of the table with 35 points from 11 wins, one loss, and two draws, the former defender believes senior players will need to step up in the second round.

Fresh from a 1-1 draw against in their final match of the first round, Seale remains puzzled why midfielder Willard Katsande found himself in the heart of the defence.

“I think to remain consistent will be very key for Kaizer Chiefs, you know it’s crunch time now for many teams. They will all want to get back quickly and keep the momentum,” Seale told Goal.

"The break is really bad and it can hurt you in terms of the rhythm. This is not like the Fifa break where one or two players are selected and the rest of the team can play friendlies.

“This is like a standstill and players can come back with more weight and it becomes a challenge. Other than that, I hope the boys can come back and carry on as quickly as possible.

“They have done well so far, I must say they deserve all the credit, from the coaching staff and the players. They played a draw against Maritzburg but we’ve never seen such results in a long time at Kaizer Chiefs and it’s good to see the boys doing well.”

With the German manager having clinched three PSL Coach of the Month Awards for October, September, and November, the Soweto-born legend has congratulated the coach.

“On the coach winning three consecutive awards, that is a sign on consistency. It’s not surprising to see him doing so well and he has really done well for himself, honestly,” he added.

“I hope he can carry on and win another one in the new year. However, the most important thing is getting the points and nothing else. Fancy football doesn’t take us anywhere, yes it adds something for the fans but we need more points on the board.”

On the experienced players’ role as the league title race is set to intensify, the former Bafana Bafana defender has called on veterans such as Katsande to raise their hands to guide the team to glory.

“Leadership will be key, but I wonder how come he (Katsande) committed these two errors as a midfielder in that position. How come did he become the last man - where were the centre backs,” he added.

“I think it goes to a lack of organisation and structure and that should be a concern. There should be an improvement in how they communicate at the back.

“There are many experienced players at Chiefs and I expect them to lead the team and ensure they remain consistent in the next round.

“It’s Christmas time yes, but a footballer should always think about football, put football first and they will come back fresh and stronger than ever.”