Kaizer Chiefs must expect an element of surprise from Stellenbosch - Middendorp

The title race is heating up with Amakhosi within touching distance of the finish line and the coach has urged his charges to show the ambition

coach Ernst Middendorp is aware his team will come up against a very good Stellenbosch FC side that has come a long way in their first season in the .

While Amakhosi hammered the Stellenbosch-based outfit 4-1 in the first round, Middendorp feels they cannot be underestimated, especially after beating upon the resumption of the season last week.

"It's a team that is playing in its first PSL season and I think [they are] in a very good position; not really having anything to do with relegation," Middendorp told the Amakhosi media team.

More teams

"It shows already that they are a good team, a qualified team, a team that has been successful in their opening game against Golden Arrows."

Middendorp said the setup of the teams they have come across since the return of football has made it difficult for Chiefs, and he's expected an element of surprise from almost all of the teams they are going to face in the remaining five games.

"The setup of these teams is always different. If you compare them with the selection and setup in other games, what we've seen when it comes to a game, where we compete it's always something... and it's not new... it's always something where you have to be prepared knowing that the elements of surprise will come."

However, he believes the match will depend on how much Amakhosi will show their ambition on the pitch, and he has urged each and every player of his squad to stand up and be counted.

Middendorp added they should forget about their 3-1 defeat to Bloemfontein and focus on doing well in the next five games, starting with the clash against Steve Barker's men.

"But it's up to us. As I said before, it's up to everybody in this selected team to really sharpen up and to really show that ambition. Forget about the last defeat and look forward," added Middendorp.

The Glamour Boys could open an eight-point gap between themselves and second-placed with a win over Stellenbosch.

This after the Brazilians dropped two crucial points when they were held to a 2-2 draw by on Friday night.