Kaizer Chiefs must do more than just training to pick up from where they left off - Mahlangu

Amakhosi had racked up 15 wins and three draws while suffering four defeats in 22 league games before the season was suspended in mid-March

Former winger Jabu Mahlangu hopes the coronavirus lockdown and the suspension of the season won't prevent from winning the league this season.

Amakhosi are four points clear of second-placed who have played a game less, and Mahlangu feels the Naturena-based outfit will need more than just training to pick from where they left off before the lockdown.

He suggested the players be advised by an expert who can help them through the remaining eight matches of the season, should the league continue.

More teams

"Training alone at home and training to prepare for a game are two different things but I hope this won't prevent Chiefs from winning the league," Mahlangu told Isolezwe.

"They will also need to do more than just training to continue where they left off. I think they will need an expert to advise them on how to win [remaining matches]."

The 39-year-old is against the idea of scrapping the 2019/20 season, saying there is so much at stake from the bottom to the top of the log.

"The season has to resume and continue. Apart from determining who will win the league, there's also an issue of the Top 8 and also teams that could get relegated," he added.

Article continues below

Mahlangu said the remaining matches can be played behind closed doors, adding that it would be expensive to end the season now more so because the league and its members must also accommodate their sponsors in any decision they make.

"The matches can be played behind closed doors. I think it will be expensive if the season is deemed null and void because the sponsors are also involved," concluded the former SuperSport United winger.