Kaizer Chiefs must be patient with Hunt - Motaung

The veteran football administrator is confident the Amakhosi technical team will bring back the glory days

chairman Kaizer Motaung has backed the club's head coach Gavin Hunt after the team's poor form.

Amakhosi extended their winless run to five matches across all competitions when they drew 0-0 with Angolan side CD Primeiro de Agosto in the Caf first-round first-leg match at home on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants have also been eliminated from the 2020 MTN8 by their archrivals and they are two points above the relegation zone on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings.

Motaung is optimistic that the current Amakhosi technical team which led by Gavin Hunt can bring back the glory days with the Glamours Boys having won their last major trophy in 2015 which was the PSL title.

“The 2020/21 football season started with the changes by introducing the new coaching team of coach Gavin Hunt assisted by Dillon Shepard and Arthur Zwane," Motaung told the club's official website.

"We have not made changes to the playing personnel at the start of the season due to reasons we all know.

"However, we have roped in the new technical team which is working hard now to turnaround the fortunes of the team to return to winning trophies."

Hunt has taken charge of 14 Chiefs matches across all competitions thus far this term - recording three wins, five defeats and six draws.

Motaung urged the Amakhosi faithful to be patient with Hunt, who replaced Ernst Middendorp as the Chiefs head coach prior to the start of the current season.

"We started the season slowly but we are working hard to turn the corner and return to winning ways," he added.

"We have also made our return to continental football after qualifying for the Caf Champions League.

"We must exercise patience and let the coaches work on the team. We will soon bring back the smiles on our supporter’s faces.”

Chiefs' next match will be against Agosto in the second-leg encounter which is scheduled to be played on January 5 in Angola.

Amakhosi will then square off with in a PSL match at FNB Stadium on January 9.