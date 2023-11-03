Kaizer Chiefs' Mthethwa welcomes Kante comparisons - 'I see myself as that type of player'

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa has welcomed comparisons with former Chelsea player N'Golo Kante.

TELL ME MORE: The 29-year-old Mthethwa joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch in the most recent transfer window.

He has since fitted into the Amakhosi midfield department and has been a regular at South Africa's national team Bafana Bafana.

His style of play has been likened to that of Kante who currently plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, and Mthethwa - who is nicknamed Ox, explained why the comparison suits him.

WHAT HE SAID: "All I can say is, I can see myself as that type of player," Mthethwa said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Because the way N’Golo Kante plays; he plays with energy, aggression, everything is there. So I always use those strengths of mine for me to play like him. But the thing is, I always play my style."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since joining the Glamour Boys, Mthethwa has played four matches across all competitions for the Soweto giants.

He was part of the team that lost against Golden Arrows in the most recent Premier Soccer League outing.

WHAT NEXT: After the recent changes in the club's technical bench, it is not clear whether Mthethwa will retain his place in the first team.

However, like any other player, he must strive to show interim coach Calvin Johnson that he deserves to play and can help in returning the team to winning ways.