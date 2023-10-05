Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango is confident that soon he will be a regular in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Msimango has been consistent at club level

He has been overlooked severally by Bafana boss

Defender comments on the issue

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite being included in the preliminary squad to play Morocco in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, the centre-back did not make the final squad.

The defender was, once again, included in the initial squad for friendlies against Eswatini and Ivory Coast, but he has since been dropped.

However, Msimango believes his time is coming and his job is to continue delivering on the pitch.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am always a hopeful guy, you know," Msimango said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I trust in my abilities and I know what I do on and off the pitch and that will be rewarded eventually. It may not be now, it may not be tomorrow but I know in the future something will happen for me.

"So I am always calm when it comes to that and I know the environment that I’m in is an environment that promotes growth as well. So I’m constantly growing as an individual and I’m getting better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Msimango has been a regular for Chiefs after being signed from TS Galaxy in the recently concluded transfer window.

He has so far featured in 11 matches across all competitions for the Soweto giants, but missed out on the club's 1-0 loss against Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League game staged at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

WHAT NEXT: South Africa will soon start their 2026 Caf's Fifa World Cup qualifiers in the next couple of weeks.

Bafana Bafana are also in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Ivory Coast from January.

Msimango will definitely be hoping to be part of the squad and all he needs is to convince Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he can deliver consistently at the highest level.