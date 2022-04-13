Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Katlego Mphela has claimed Mamelodi Sundowns are making it easy for Peter Shalulile to break Collins Mbesuma’s scoring record in the Premier Soccer League.

After scoring thrice against Golden Arrows on Tuesday, the Namibian is only four goals shy of equaling Mbesuma’s record of 25 in a seasion, which he set the while turning out for Chiefs in the 2004-05 campaign.

Shalulile is in great form currently, and have scored back-to-back hattricks - against Swallows and Golden Arrows.

By reaching the 21-goal mark this season, he became the fourth player to score 21 or more times in a single campaign during the PSL era.

"At the rate that he is scoring, it looks possible. I think he stands a good chance to break that record," Mphela told KickOff.

"Sundowns are making it easy. They are creating chances. He is getting many of those chances.

"He deserves it because he is also a hard worker. There are still five games to go and it's possible."

Recently, Mphela had criticized strikers playing in the PSL for not being sharp in front of goal.

"I don't think they are doing enough at training. I used to stay behind and practice shooting.

"It's important as a striker to watch your games and see where you can improve and see the weaknesses of the opposition. I don't think most of our strikers are doing that as a result, Bafana Bafana is also suffering."

After his heroic act against Abafana Bes’thende, Shalulile said he is now keen on breaking more records.

"Records are meant to be broken, they are set by [other] people, so we are all there to break them and it’s possible to get what I want to do, which is score more goals and get cups with the team," the 28-year-old striker said.

Pollen Ndlanya and Siyabonga Nomvethe are the only South Africans to hit double-digits since the inception of the PSL in 1996.