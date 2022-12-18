Kaizer Chiefs move better for Orlando Pirates' Lorch than Mamelodi Sundowns?

Masandawana have in the past snapped up big players from the Buccaneers, including Teko Modise, Oupa Manyisa and Gift Leremi

Until Thembinkosi Lorch is back playing for Orlando Pirates, he will seemingly continue to be linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns as well as other PSL clubs.

The Bafana Bafana winger has been out with a knee injury since August and his lengthy absence from the team has led to considerable speculation regarding his future with the Soweto giants.

Now four months since he last played for the Buccaneers, a lack of information from the Pirates camp on the player's condition has helped fuel rumours.

It's also noteworthy that Lorch's output - games played/ goals and assists - has been on the decline since his wonderful 2018/ 19 season when he scored 15 goals in all competitions and was named the PSL Player of the Season.

Once a Bafana regular, the now 29-year-old Lorch needs to get his career back on track ASAP and a fresh start might help him achieve that.

Long Sundowns queue

But should it be at Sundowns, where he would be teaming up with his former coach Rhulani Mokwena?

Based on the competition, maybe not - it's tough for any player to get regular game-time at the star-studded Brazilians.

Lorch operates mainly as a winger, usually on the right, but can also play as a number 10/ central attacking midfielder, or on the left wing or even as a striker if needed.

At Sundowns, the list of players who operate in a similar role is lengthy.

It includes: Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Marcelo Allende, Lebohang Maboe, Neo Maema, Bradley Ralani, Gaston Sirino, Erwin Saavedra, Haashim Domingo, Gift Motupa and Thabiso Kutumela, not to mention strikers Peter Shalulile and Abubeker Nasir.

That's a lot of players for Lorch to leapfrog, especially after having played so little football.

There would therefore be a risk of him languishing on the bench or even in the stands at Masandawana.

Pirates competition also growing

Meanwhile, at Lorch's current club Orlando Pirates, the likes of Monnapule Saleng, Fortune Makaringe, Vincent Pule, Deon Hotto, Zakhele Lepasa and newly-signed Craig Martin are all vying for similar roles, not to mention new striker recruits Kermit Erasmus and Ndumiso Mabena.

It's interesting to note at the same time that Kaizer Chiefs are on the lookout for attack-minded goalscorers and creators and have been linked with Golden Arrows forward Pule Mmodi and several others.

There's less competition for places on the wing at Amakhosi, and while it remains a long shot, Lorch would not be the first Buccaneer to swap the black and white for the black and gold.

The problem however remains that he has not been playing - and therefore a mid-season transfer would be a risky move for any club as Lorch would take some time, once fit, to get back to 100% capacity.