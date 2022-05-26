Kaizer Chiefs’ Motaung: Why we chose Zwane and his mandate

A number of coaches have come and gone at Naturena but trophies continue to elude the Soweto giants

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has made clear what he expects from new head coach Arthur Zwane and his assistant Dillon Sheppard.

After years of working with Chiefs’ reserve team as well as being part of the first team backroom staff plus being interim co-coach, Zwane was elevated to steer the Amakhosi ship.

The Soweto giants have now gone for seven seasons without winning a single trophy and Zwane now shoulders the responsibility to bring glory days back at Naturena.

“Fortunately, Arthur and Dillon have been part of what we are trying to achieve,” said Motaung as per Sowetan Live.

“I mean we lost out in the final of the [2020-21] Champions League with them, we lost out in cups, the league and all those things, so they know the challenges that we are facing.

“There’s a [seven-year] trophy drought and supporters are looking forward to achieving something. So, it’s a continuation - they are coming into a system they have been part of.

“And it’s about success, achieving and winning trophies. That’s one of the reasons we decided to keep them and let them lead because they’ve raised their hands and they know what we are facing.

“They are on a mandate that’s clear - win trophies, bring back the style of Chiefs and make supporters happy.”

Zwane has been entrusted with the job established coaches like Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter failed to deliver in the past seven seasons.

After losing their first three games in charge as interim coaches, Zwane and Sheppard then went on to help the team to two wins and as many draws in what was enough to convince the club bosses.

“We made the decision to appoint Arthur Zwane because he has been through the mill,” Motaung said.

“He was a Chiefs player and graduated to being an assistant coach, and then went back to being a development coach. He upskilled himself with qualifications and came back to the first team and worked with different coaches as an assistant. He has learnt a lot from different challenges over the years.

“We felt that getting someone new was going to be a culture change and a shock. We thought, 'Let’s continue with the people who are inside the club and who are qualified and can make changes'.”

It is now to be seen which players Zwane will offload and sign, with Chiefs having already reportedly lured Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu, Stellenbosch defender Zitha Kwinika and in talks with Ashley Du Preez, also from Stellenbosch.