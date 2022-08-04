Kaizer Chiefs’ Motaung: Royal AM CEO Mnisi must 'leave us alone' on Solomons claims

A new Amakhosi signing has been at the centre of what could turn out to be a tug of war

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has reacted to Royal AM chief executive officer Sinky Mnisi for the remarks he made about midfielder Dillon Solomons.

Mnisi has claimed Solomons is a Royal AM player while asserting that Chiefs should not have signed the midfielder from Swallows FC.

The Thwihli Thwahla CEO has hinted at taking the legal route in what could spark a battle for the player against the Soweto giants.

But Motaung has responded to Mnisi who wants Amakhosi to pay Solomons' transfer fee to Royal AM.

“Mnisi must leave us alone. We do not owe Royal AM anything,” said Motaung as per Phakaaathi.

“We have never spoken to them [Royal AM] about buying or selling any players. As he says that they spoke to Swallows about Solomons, he must go back to them [Swallows]. We don’t care about him, we are not in a fight with him, he is fighting himself.”

Mnisi suggested that Solomons was part of the deal when Royal AM acquired two other players Ruzaigh Gamildien and Khethukutula Ndlovu from Swallows.

“The three players were Solomons, Ndlovu and Gamildien. The contractual agreement, agreed by an attorney, was between the president of Swallows and the president of Royal AM, not Sinky Mnisi,” said Mnisi earlier this week.

“I’m telling you today, in terms of the contract that we are having, that people didn’t see – we bought Solomons with his contract.

“Now, nobody at Royal AM, nobody at Royal AM, neither the president nor myself was refusing that Solomons can join Kaizer Chiefs, no! People are missing the point.

“What we were saying is that Swallows cannot sell Solomons to Kaizer Chiefs, he should be sold by Royal AM because he’s our player and it remains like that.

“Swallows has sold the player to us and they can’t sell the player again. Which is what has happened. And people don’t understand that.

“If Chiefs want the player or if Solomons wants to join Chiefs, all fine and good, of if he wanted to join Chiefs, no problem, but he was our player, we bought him and any team that wanted Solomons would have to pay Royal AM.”

Solomons signed a four-year deal at Chiefs and could make his official debut for Amakhosi on Saturday, interestingly, against Royal AM.