Kaizer Chiefs' Motaung on receiving UCT doctorate: Never in my wildest dreams did I think this could happen

The 77-year-old discussed the challenges he has faced in life, having established Amakhosi at the height of Apartheid

Kaizer Chiefs chairman and founder Kaizer Motaung says he could never have envisioned receiving a doctorate from the University of Cape Town.

The veteran football administrator had an honorary doctorate in social sciences conferred on him by UCT at the university’s graduation ceremony on Friday.

Article continues below

Motaung, who was born in Soweto in 1944 and formed what is now arguably the biggest football club in the country, Kaizer Chiefs in 1970, was honoured for his immense contribution to SA football for over five decades.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think of something like this," Motaung told the club's media department on Sunday.

"But life being what it is, when I look back and reflect on where I come from I realise that not only was it because it was a calling that came upon me to take this route.

"But it taught me lessons in life. That life is a journey and like any other journey it has its own ups and downs," he continued.

“It just proved one thing — life can be challenging but life can also become fruitful depending on the determination one puts into whatever they do.”

Nicknamed Chencha Guluva during his playing days, Motaung turned out for Orlando Pirates and American side Atlanta Chiefs in the 1950s and 1960s.

Chencha Guluva founded Kaizer XI in 1969 before forming Kaizer Chiefs on 7 January 1970, and the club has gone on to become one of the most decorated teams in the country.

Amakhosi are also among the biggest sports brands in Africa with millions of fans across the Southern African region.