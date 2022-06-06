Kaizer Chiefs’ Motaung Jr reveals more technical team changes ahead

The official affirmed the reshuffle is geared toward helping them witness high-performance and believes fans will be happy

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has revealed there are more changes to be made in the team’s technical bench.

Recently, Lee Baxter’s exit was confirmed, while Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard were announced as the head coach and assistant coach, respectively, at Naturena.

"So, there are going to be some further changes to the technical make-up, but in terms of the coaching side, the head coach and assistant, there won’t be a second assistant," Motaung told iDiski Times.

"But there will be some other announcements that will be made in other areas like the technical set-up, high performance, and other areas of the technical staff."

The official added that the changes are meant to help in performance and believes the fans will be happy for them in the long run.

"It is not all one component, it’s not just about the coach and the system," he added.

"There are many changes that we have had to make and that we will be making. So, there is going to be a significant shift in direction on our high-performance side, and I think the supporters will be very happy with the changes that we made.

"Of course, it’s in line with how we intend to play. So, it’s very important to get the right mix between the football brand that your technical staff wants to produce and the high-performance side."

Motaung also explained whether the changes will be informed by the many injuries the Soweto giants suffered in the concluded season.

Article continues below

"So, that’s going to be an integral part and a very important understanding individual who is there, not just a fitness and conditioning coach and players running up and down," he concluded.

"It is about making it specific to your game model, so that’s why it took a lot of time for us and the candidates that we have chosen for a very specific reason."

Recently, Amakhosi announced that Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Leonardo Castro, Bernard Parker, Daniel Akpeyi, Kearyn Baccus, and Dumisani Zuma - whose contract was terminated – were leaving while they confirmed the signing of defender Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley Du Preez as they reshuffled the playing unit.