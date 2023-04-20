Kaizer Chiefs' Motaung Jr: Cardoso spent seven years as a senior player and won nothing

Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has slammed ex-Amakhosi player Daniel Cardoso for undermining the Arthur Zwane project.

Cardoso was among players released by Chiefs

Defender claimed Zwane cannot deliver with youngsters

Motaung Jr. replies

WHAT HAPPENED: Cardoso recently took aim at Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane’s rebuilding project.

The former Khosi felt sidelining players with more experience while entrusting young players in the bid to end a long trophy drought will not yield the desired results.

However, Motaung has now hit back at the 34-year-old stating he won nothing at the club.

WHAT HE SAID: "With all due respect, you have never heard Dr. Motaung coming to radio addressing comments disgruntled former players made," Motaung said as quoted by Radio 2000.

"But with Cardoso, he spent seven years at the club as a senior player and won nothing. It was a period where we were least successful."

"It baffles me why [Cardoso] would utter the word 'titles'. It's more of a slap in the face for our fans because he played almost all the games when he was here. [Cardoso's comments] were tone-deaf but we wish him all the best at his club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cardoso was among the experienced players released by Chiefs at the beginning of the season.

The likes of Cole Alexander, Erick Mathoho, Pathutshedzo Nange and Itumeleng Khune are struggling for game time.

Zwane has given a chance to the likes of Samkelo Zwane and Mduduzi Shabalala who have impressed.

The Glamour Boys are keen on ending their eight-year trophy drought. They are currently in the Nedbank Cup semis where they will play Orlando Pirates.

Zwane is also hoping his team can beat SuperSport United and Bucs to the Caf Champions League slot.

WHAT NEXT: This weekend, Amakhosi will play Sekhukhune United in the Premier Soccer League and Cardoso will have an opportunity of playing against his former team.