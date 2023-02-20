Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has received the backing of the club amid calls from fans to have him sacked.

Motaung Jr has given Zwane a stay of execution

The Chiefs boss feels the coach still needs time

Amakhosi fans have called for Zwane’s sacking

WHAT HAPPENED? Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr confirmed that the club hierarchy is ‘fully behind’ the besieged coach even as the team struggles on the pitch.

Zwane needed police escort to leave the pitch following Sunday’s PSL loss to Golden Arrows with disappointed fans chanting ‘Arthur must go.’

That was after Amakhosi let a 2-1 lead slip to lose 3-2 with a poor defensive display exposing their deficiencies at the back.

Zwane’s decision to take off Mduduzi Shabalala also proved to be the wrong one as Chiefs stopped attacking and sat back only to invite pressure from their visitors who were rewarded with two late goals.

Poor performances and questionable tactical decisions have been a constant theme at Chiefs this season when they have struggled for consistency to leave them fighting for second place in the league, which already looks difficult, being five points away.

Motaung Jr, however, feels the coach still needs time and while he hopes they can bounce back against arch rivals Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Soweto derby, he has dismissed the notion that the Buccaneers are having a better season than his team.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “From all directors and the chairman, we’re fully behind the coach and our job it to provide the right infrastructure as we can,” Motaung Jr told the media on Monday.

“The thing is, it’s a tricky one for him [Zwane] too because, we’re facing Pirates for example and Pirates are perceived to be on this amazing run but they are three points ahead of us we’ve drawn the same amount [number] of games.

“I think they [Pirates] have won one more than us. We’ve scored one more goal, so it’s fine margins and fine margins also in perception.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glamour Boys head into the derby low on confidence after just one win in their last five matches which has left them fifth on the table with 28 points, three behind Pirates.

Jose Riveiro’s men by contract are briming with confidence after back-to-back wins and with Monnapule Saleng firing on all cylinders, they can end Chiefs’ hopes for a second-place finish with a victory even if Amakhosi have bossed the tie in recent years by winning the last four meetings.

WHAT’S MORE? Motaung Jr had earlier called for calm from supporters, insisting the team is young and on the ‘right track’ but will need some time to start posting positive results.

“We have begun to play a brand of football that our fans can identify with, but it’s got to come with results, not on any illusions,” he said. “It’s a fact, and we are going be judged and are accountable if we don’t deliver that.

“So, we asked for support from players, the derby is coming up and we have these young, promising faces, who are going to go out and give everything they can to make sure that supporters smile, that our supporters are proud and have pride in what they see on the pitch.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs are at home again on Saturday when they take on Pirates in what is a must-win match for both players and coach.