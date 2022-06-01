Kaizer Chiefs’ Motaung Jr: Amakosi need players who not coming for money

His statement comes after the Glamour Boys confirmed high-level departures after another trophy-less season

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has affirmed the Premier Soccer League side will sign quality players but only those that are not coming for money.

His commitment to a robust business in the transfer market comes just after the Soweto giants confirmed the departures of several players, including Daniel Cardoso, Lebogang Manyama, Lazarous Kambole, Leonardo Castro and Daniel Akpeyi, among others.

"We are and will [pay the premium price]. To build a strong squad, you need to have a sound financial structure," Motaung said, as quoted by FARPost.

"Moving forward, people, especially in the transfer window, will see our intentions and direction as the information comes out and our strategy unfolds.

"We need to get players who are not coming to play for money, but players who come to do their jobs, who want to achieve and make history, as there is much work than a gold medal or a cup. If we get those kinds of minded players, it changes the recruitment process and whom we bring in."

On the expected structural changes, the former Amakhosi striker said: "We are going to be making drastic changes next season. The structure will be different, but a very exciting one."

He also discussed negotiations that he says are ongoing with players – set for different departments in the team - that will bring joy back to the club.

"Upfront is a must-sign position; we’ll be going all out to make sure we bring joy and happiness to the Amakhosi faithful," he added.

"We are in talks with top talents in that position to strengthen the department as we want to be a strong offensive-minded team come next season.

Article continues below

"In the midfield, we’ll beef up the department also; we need confident ballplayers who are technically sound players.

"We brought in players in defence like Njabulo Ngcobo [at the beginning of the season], but we’ll make some adjustments and changes there also."

Already, defender Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez from Stellenbosch FC have signed with Chiefs, and the departures confirmed mean more are coming to fill the gaping void left behind.