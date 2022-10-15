Kaizer Chiefs’ Motaung Jnr hints at Letsholonyane return

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr says they will see what Reneilwe Letsolonyane’s frequenting of Naturena will bring to the club.

Letsholonyane retired in July 2021

Recently completed his Caf B licence

Yet to get a major coaching job

WHAT HAPPENED? While working towards his Caf B badge which he recently obtained, Letsholonyane had been a regular at Naturena. He still visits his former training base and that comes as Motaung Jnr says the club is still working on their scouting department. The Amakhosi sporting director says they have already identified scouts and his remarks coincide with him saying they will see what Letsholonyane's presence at Naturena will bring.

WHAT THEY SAID: “At the moment, it’s nothing official with Yeye, he is someone who has been busy with his coaching badges and spent some time at the club, learning the ropes. As time goes, we will see what that brings,” Motaung Jnr told iDiski Times.

“We are busy with the scouting department, we also have identified a few candidates in certain positions, and we will be adopting a different direction, something we haven’t done before.

"That’s an integral part to us achieving some success and also some of the boys that you are seeing now, that’s already part of the process of our scouting already. It’s well on the way and the new structure is coming and looking forward to what it can achieve for us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since officially retiring in July 2021 at the age of 39, Letsholonyane has been working on his coaching licences that initially took him to Zambia. He is, however, yet to land a big job.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR LETSHOLONYANE? It is to be seen if Chiefs will appoint Lethsolonyane to their scouting department. The former midfielder is considered as one of the loyal Amakhosi servants after spending eight seasons at the club as a player. The Soweto giants have been appointing their former players to crucial roles, headlined by head coach Arthur Zwane and team manager Gerald Sibeko as well as development coach Jimmy Jambo.