Kaizer Chiefs’ Motaung explains why she did not want her son to play for Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs’ marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung has explained why she did not want her son to play for Amakhosi.

Motaung cites pressure for decision

Currently playing for Amakhosi's U17 side

Bright future expected on the pitch

WHAT HAPPENED? However, Motaung’s son is understood to have later joined the Glamour Boys under his paternal name, Kenneth Simmons.

His mother has now revealed why she did not want him to launch his career at Naturena and preferred a club where he wouldn't be under the spot light.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "He’s always under pressure, and I didn’t want him to play for Chiefs. He didn’t play for Chiefs for years," the Chiefs official said.

"He started his career with the Wanderers Warriors, who have done an amazing job, and I must thank those people who laid the foundation, but at the same time, I understand that he is a wonderful player and he must be doing his work.

"That’s the important thing for me, but he is under a lot of pressure. I want him to enjoy it and do his work. It’s not about me, it’s about him."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Motaung is convinced that her son is destined for greatness on the pitch.

"I’ve watched him form [when he was] a youngster, just purely enjoying the game, and I loved that," she added.

"And I’m excited for him, he loves the sport, he is passionate about football, and I’ve watched him, and he really loves it. It’s not something I’ve imposed.

"To see him, aerially amazing, he loves the game, and he has had a very, very intellectual brain for football, from an early age. It’s something we were all surprised about.

"I’m excited, but he must do the work. It’s part of what the journey is. To whom much is given, much is required to. His responsibility is much bigger, he’s going to work harder, he’s got to do the work.

"One of the things I want he must enjoy his career. He mustn’t be inhibited by who he is and where he comes from. He must love the game as best as he can."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Simmons has already won the Gauteng Development League title under coach Tshidiso Letsholonyane.

With Arthur Zwane in charge of the senior team, Simmons stands a good chance of earning a promotion.

Zwane initially was in charge of the junior side and has regularly promoted players from the academy to the first team.

WHAT NEXT FOR SIMMONS? Although he has not broken into the spotlight yet, his moves and career are expected to attract keen eyes simply because of his family roots.