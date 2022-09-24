Kaizer Chiefs' Motaung engages Blom's parents over contract renewal talks, not his 'snotty' agent

Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom's representative Rob Moore recently divulged that talks between him and the Sowet giants had hit a snag.

The Amakhosi academy product has entered the final year of his deal with the club

The Soweto giants remain hopeful of extending the youngster's contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old utility player has entered the final year of the four-year deal that he signed in 2019 when he was promoted to the Amakhosi first team from the reserves.

Moore, who is a renowned football agent, stated that Blom was underpaid at Chiefs despite being a regular for the Soweto giants.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has now disclosed that the club has engaged with Blom's parents in order to find common ground.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Blom is still our player and I don’t think he is going anywhere anytime soon," Motaung told Ukhozi FM.

"We are now speaking to the boy and his parents and are quite hopeful to reach an agreement soon.

“We are not speaking to the snotty man who speaks big English."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom remains committed to Chiefs having produced good performances in the team's most recent games, which were against Marumo Gallants and SuperSport United.

The Soweto giants still have time to convince the former South Africa under-20 star into signing a new deal before he enters the final six months of his current deal in January next year which would make him eligible to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

WHAT NEXT FOR DUBE? Blom remains a key player for the Glamour Boys under coach Arthur Zwane who also coached the youngster in the reserve team.

The Soweto-born player is expected to feature for Chiefs when they face Royal AM on Sunday in a Macufe Cup match which is an annual friendly game played in Bloemfontein as part of the Mangaung African Cultural Festival.